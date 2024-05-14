Following the ban of use of Styrofoam, Lagos State Government, through one of its agencies in charge of waste management, said it has identified 103 illegal black spots across the metropolis and made efforts to dislodge them.

The Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, disclosed this during the Ministerial briefing marking the fifth year achievements of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu Administration, in Lagos

In the year under review, he said that a total number of environmental offenders were arrested for various environmental offences with 1,016 being prosecuted by the Mobile Magistrate’s court and sentenced to community service at various of 1,081 locations in the state, with an option of fine.

On its flood abatement programme and drainage cleaning, the commissioner said that a total of 34 primary channels, totaling approximately 115 kilometers length were approved and executed.

Most of these primary channels span across all Local Government Areas and effectively drain several catchment areas simultaneously while 144 Secondary Collectors covering 125.7km spread throughout the 20 Local Government Areas were cleaned,” he said

In 2024, he said that 39 primary channels with a total length of approximately 117.76 km have been approved for execution this year.

“While for the maintenance of secondary collectors, about 281 collector drains totaling approximately 242.5km, spread across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state have been approved for cleaning.”

“The ministry has also ramped up its activities on the state of the environment leading to improved and timely waste clearing efforts all over the state.

“The state of the two main dumpsites of Olusosun and Soulous has also experienced some forms of rehabilitation, leading to increased capacity,” he said.

He disclosed that the Lagos State Government also signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JOSPONG Group from Ghana on solid and liquid waste treatment solutions in the state.

“The collaboration between the Lagos State Government and JOSPONG technical teams will re-engineer the solid waste management system in Lagos State and ensure creation of job opportunities in the Waste to Wealth value chain.

“In this same vein, we are also at an advance stage of signing an MOU with the Harvest Waste limited for Waste to Energy,” he said.

The commissioner also mentioned that the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) undertook 367 enforcement activities.

ALSO READ: Electricity tariff hike: Nigerians are suffering – Kogi NLC