The president of the Architects Registration Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Sir Dipo Ajayi, has tasked architects on the need to work together to build a brighter future for architecture in Nigeria.

According to him, architecture must ensure an environment where creativity thrives, innovation flourishes and contributions of members make a difference in the lives of the people.

Ajayi, who has just been re-elected as the president of the regulatory body of architecture profession in the country, made the plead during his inauguration and other members of the executive in Abuja.

He urged them to embrace the spirit of cooperation, unity and commitment as they move forward together.

“Let us celebrate our diversity and harness our collective strengths to elevate our profession and create a lasting impact,” he said

Ajayi was appreciative of architectural family, saying:” As we begin this new chapter in the journey of our noble profession, I am filled with immense gratitude and humility. I want to express my heartfelt appreciation to each and every one of you for your unwavering support, understanding and trust.”

He assured the teeming aspiring architects of commitment and support to help them grow

He said: ”And to my teeming aspiring friends waiting to be registered, I want to assure you that I see your potential and I am committed to supporting your growth.

“As a Council, we recognize the challenges you face and are working tirelessly to create opportunities for your development and licensure.

“Keep pushing the boundaries of creativity and innovation, and know that your contributions will shape the future of our profession.”

To the newly inaugurated members of the ARCON, Ajayi charged them to remember that the Council’s success is inextricably linked to the ability to work together towards a common goal.

“Let us stand united, support one another, and strive for excellence in all we do. Together, we will shape the future of our profession and create a legacy that will inspire generations to come,” Ajayi said.

Other executive members include Mohammed Aminu, Vice President; UgwuanyiOnyedikachiOdobuma, Treasurer; while Umar Murnai remains as the Registrar of the Council.

In his speech, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, urged them to see their nomination as a call to service.

He said “Each of you must strive in the conduct of this assignment to be selfless, professional, above board and focused on the interest of the profession, the country and teeming architects in our country.

“You should consider it an honor and privilege to be chosen out of many equally qualified and outstanding architects to serve as a council member.”

“This distinction and your nomination come with high responsibility and you must be alive to the expectations of the architectural profession and the trust bestowed upon you and be ready to contribute meaningfully towards policies that will promote and enshrine standards and quality in the housing sector,” the minister said.

ALSO READ: Electricity tariff hike: Nigerians are suffering – Kogi NLC