Idara Andy makes waves with energy reform

As Akwa Ibom State moves to update its energy and environmental compliance frameworks, legal reforms are taking shape at the Ministry of Justice in Uyo.

At the center of this process is Ms. Idara Andy, Lead Counsel for Energy Regulation and Policy, who has been involved in drafting new laws and regulations that cover electricity, oil, gas, and renewable energy operations.

Her work includes developing agreements and licenses designed to clarify responsibilities between companies and government agencies. Power purchase agreements and exploration licenses she has helped structure place emphasis on accountability and transparency, aiming to reduce disputes and regulatory breaches.

Ms. Andy has also represented the state in court cases against multinational oil companies, particularly in matters concerning environmental degradation. These cases have tested enforcement of existing standards and signaled the state’s willingness to pursue stronger compliance measures.

Beyond litigation and drafting, she has been involved in capacity-building efforts. In late 2023, she organized training workshops for government officials in Uyo, focusing on energy law and environmental compliance. The sessions emphasized how stronger legal understanding can support renewable energy initiatives.

State officials note that since the introduction of clearer compliance systems, investor interest in renewable energy projects has increased. According to one senior energy commission official, the reforms have created “a more predictable environment” for stakeholders in the sector.

Observers see the Akwa Ibom process as part of a broader shift in Nigeria, where energy law has often been reactive. By combining policy development with legal enforcement, the state is positioning itself to better balance environmental sustainability with economic growth.