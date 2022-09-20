ICPC tasks traditional rulers, religious leaders, CSOs on ethics, community development

Traditional rulers, religious leaders and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) in the country have been charged to stand as the voices of the vulnerable and voiceless people by calling the attention of concerned authorities to their plights and the terrible conditions of rural communities.

The charge was made by the Chairman of Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, on Tuesday in Bauchi.

The ICPC Chairman was speaking at a one-day sensitisation dialogue with traditional rulers, religious leaders and CSOs on national ethics, constituency and executive tracking initiative for positive behavioural change, organized by the ICPC in collaboration with the Bauchi State Chapter of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and State Ministry for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs with support from the MacArthur Foundation, which held at the Hazibal suites.

Represented by a member of the ICPC board, Dr Solomon Louis Manama, the chairman said that the design and implementation of the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP) identified and recognized monarchs, religious leaders and CSOs as critical stakeholders in its promotion.

According to him, ICPC formed critical groups of those who were closest to the people at the grassroots and are a great deal of influence in initiating and sustaining behavioural change among the people, adding that they play crucial roles in the development of their various communities.

According to him, “After His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari launched the National Ethics and Integrity Policy (NEIP) in September 2020, the first critical stakeholders, the ICPC and its collaborating partners met within the course of promoting the policy and canvassing their support to enable a nationwide success in its promotion, the National Council of Traditional Rulers at its meeting in Kano state.”

He also said that “The agency had met with some stakeholders since the initiative was launched in 2020, to sensitise various stakeholders on the NEIP as it was going to be continuous and would be at the national and sub-national levels.”

“In keeping with that promise, throughout the year 2021, starting with the FCT, we engaged all stakeholders including traditional rulers, religious leaders, CSOs, NGOs, youth organizations, women groups, professional associations, civil servants and the media amongst others on the best way to promote the policy,” he said

Also in his address at the sensitization dialogue, the ICPC Resident Anti-Corruption Commissioner Bauchi state, Baba Gali Rogi stated that the sensitization dialogue is a follow-up to a similar dialogue that was held on the 18th of May 2021, where stakeholders interacted together and discussed some critical government policies that would assist in curbing the menace of corruption and entrenching good ethical values in the society.

He also said that the agency in its recognition of the pivotal value re-orientation plays in the fight against corruption, ICPC in collaboration with the NOA and the Bauchi State Ministry for Local government and Chieftaincy Affairs organized the sensitization dialogue to educate the participants on the activities of ICPC through various initiatives aimed at ensuring a corrupt free society.

