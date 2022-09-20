Alleged organ harvest: Court slates Dec 5 to rule on Ukpo’s application to set aside court’s order for release of bio-data

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has fixed December 5 to deliver a ruling in an application brought before it by the alleged organ harvest victim, David Ukpo seeking to stop the release of his bio-data to London Court, trying former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice over alleged organ harvest.

Ukpo had, through his counsel, Bamidele Igbinedion prayed the court to set aside its July order which allowed the release of his personal information and bio-data to the Uxbridge Magistrate Court and the Central Criminal court of the United Kingdom without giving him a fair hearing.

He said the entire proceedings that led to the order of the court were made in his absence and added that the documents so released to the UK court are false.

Igbinedion told the court that since the bio-data information, bank mandate card and account opening package, application form for international passport and bank verification information are the subject matter of the originating motion filed by Ekweremadu and his wife, Ukpo ought to have been joined as a mandatory or necessary party.

He said the order made by the court was prejudicial to Ukpo, even as he said, the Attorney General of the Federation has no power, under the law to transmit personal and private data of a person to a foreign land.

He then urged the court to reverse its order permitting the release of his bio-data to Ekweremadu and his wife for their defence before Uxbridge Magistrate Court in London.

Meanwhile, Ekweremadu, through his counsel, Eyitayo Fatogun (SAN), in his objection, asked the Court to dismiss Ukpo’s suit seeking to stop the release of his bio-data to the London Court.

He told the court that Ukpo has no basis to entertain any fear in the release of his visa application information and his bank account opening package except if he had lied about his real age.

A counter affidavit deposed to by Bright Ekweremadu, immediate younger brother of the detained senator in London, said what the trial Judge, Justice Inyang Ekwo ordered to be released to London Court was Ukpo’s bank account opening package and the information supplied in his visa application request.

However, the senior lawyer said, based on the July 1, 2022, order of the court, the required documents have since been transmitted to two different courts in the United Kingdom.

He said, it is too late in the day for Ukpo to seek reversal of a valid order that had been executed to determine his real age only and prayed the court to dismiss the suit for being frivolous, abuse of court and lacking in merit having been overtaken by event.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE