ICPC begins constituency project tracking in Taraba 

The Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offenses Commission (ICPC) on Thursday commenced another round of Constituency and Executive project tracking in the southern part of Taraba State.

This was contained in a press statement issued to journalists in Jalingo and signed by the Adamawa State Commissioner of ICPC overseeing Taraba, Mr Bello Bakori.

The commissioner in the statement said the aim of the exercise was to assess projects executed in the zone with a view to ensuring that the benefiting communities are not shortchanged.

The statement reads, “the Commission is not out to witch-hunt anybody, group or contractor, but to discharge its mandate which is being vigorously pursued by the Chairman of the Commission, Prof. Balaji Awasanoye.

“We will be assessing projects with a view to identifying those that are either poorly executed, abandoned, over-inflated, or outrightly non-existent.

“The Commission wishes to notify members of the areas affected to give maximum support to ICPC officers who are already on the field by coming forward with useful information that will assist in the assignment.

“Those directly involved in the execution of these projects have nothing to fear as the Commission will always commend those who executed projects in accordance with the terms of the contracts,” the statement read.

The commissioner, however, assured that those who cut corners or try to shortchange the government and benefiting communities will not be spared, as the commission is ready to identify dubious contractors or public officials found wanting in the course of the exercise.

