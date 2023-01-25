Ibori calls for DELSUTH management’s support

Former governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, has assured the management of the Delta State University Teaching Hospital (DELSUTH), Oghara of his assistance in whatever capacity he could.

Ibori gave the assurance in Oghara, the headquarters of Ethiope West Local Government Area of the state while playing host to the new Chief Medical Director (CMD) of DELSUTH, Professor Nekwo Okolugbo.

While praying for the CMD, the former governor stated that his doors were always open to render whatever assistance required to better DELSUTH.

Ibori noted that whatever achievement made by the current administration will be a legacy for the CMD and the betterment of the hospital and the community.

He urged all staff of the teaching hospital to work in synergy with the CMD to move the facility to greater heights.

In his remarks, Professor Okolugbo appreciated the former governor for welcoming him to his house and for giving his assurance to support the hospital management.

Highlighting some of his plans of moving DELSUTH to greater heights, Okolugbo disclosed that the hospital before almost moribund as the entire Radiology Department was down, explaining that CT-scan and MRI services were paralysed.

He said that now the X-ray services are gradually coming back, saying that a brand new Echomachine had been procured.

The CMD said that ECG, which was novel in the hospital, will soon commence and that in a few months from now, CT-SCAN services will come up.

