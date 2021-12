Ibadan city will this Saturday, January 1, 2022 witness a massive gathering of fun lovers as popular hip-hop act, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf (CDQ) storms a world-class club called, ‘The Ibiza Lounge.’

Ibiza Lounge, according to its owners, Oyedokun Oyewunmi, has set a new standard in nightlife activities in Ibadan.

Speaking on the January 1 hangout tagged, ‘Outsiders Verges’, Oyedokun said the music maverick CDQ, alongside some Ibadan-based artistes will bring splendour and intrigue for the residents of Ibadan.

“To us, hospitality is not to change people but to offer them a space where change can take place effortlessly. This is the reason we’ve always adhered to our slogan “we are for everyone and anyone that enjoys complete hospitality”.

“You asked for it and we’ve brought it to you. You don’t have to travel to Spain to get a taste of the Ibiza experience. Ibiza is literally in your backyard in Ibadan”, Oyewumi said.

“Since inception, Ibiza Lounge, located at Adeoyo, Ring-road, Ibadan is dedicated to providing the best nightlife experience possible”, he added.

He said further, “Often referred to as “Baller’s Den”, the lounge is popular for its ambiance, excellent lighting, and magnificent night view, and it hosts a variety of weekly fun activities such as Blind Date Night, Exquisite Ibiza Friday, Ibiza Band Stand, Artists Features, and many more”.

He promised fun lovers that Ibiza Lounge, which is also popular for its distinct and exquisite menu that leaves customers begging for more, will offer meals such as Ibiza Premium Crocodile Ritual, an exotic and elaborate display of culinary expertise, prepared by our amazing Chef.