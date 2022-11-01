IBEDC, IRL partner to close metering gap through Mobile MAP

The Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has partnered with Integrated Resources Limited (IRL) in its resolve to close the metering gap for customers within its franchise states through Mobile Meter Asset Providers (MAP) Scheme.

Under the Mobile MAP, IBEDC and IRL assured that customers would get their prepaid meters within 24 hours.

To further buttress this, IBEDC and IRL embarked on an awareness creation roadshow within Akanran and Oyo business hubs on Tuesday. The roadshow was held in Soka, Olomi, Olorunsogo, Sawmill, Old Ife road, Iwo road, Ojoo areas and Oyo town.

Busolami Tunwase, Lead, Media Relations, IBEDC, said the Mobile MAPS is one of the initiatives by the utility company to ensure the metering gap with its customers is closed, with customers enjoying better services.

Tunwase said, “This is another series of the Mobile MAP initiative that we have in IBEDC. We have had that in Ibadan, we have in Ogun, we have had in Osun and this is for customers in Akanran and Oyo and environs to say we are upscaling our customer service delivery to be faster, closer to the people and to meet the needs and the yearnings of our customers.

“Metering, we know, is one of the major issues and IBEDC is determined to close the metering gap for our customers and that is why the Mobile MAP is coming up. You don’t have to wait for estimated billing. You can change the narrative; you can get your meter and control your energy usage. This is just one of the many initiatives that we have to reposition the business; to tell our customers that this is a new IBEDC and we are here for business. We are here to serve them better. But they can also help us serve them better when the bills are properly paid.

“We are partnering with Integrated Resources Limited to provide these meters for our customers. Under the MAP scheme, we have vendors who get these meters for our customers.”

Adebowale Adeogun, Manager, IRL, Ibadan region, said, “The essence of the Mobile MAP is to take the scheme close to customers. We want to disprove the belief that prepaid meters are being hoarded as we have the meters. We are taking it to the streets because we want them to get meters within 24 hours.

“Customers can get the single-phase meter for N63,061.32 while the three-phase meter is N117,910.69, VAT inclusive. We are telling customers that when they get this meter, IBEDC is magnanimous enough to give them the money back in tranches as they are vending, spread over several months.”

Adeogun assured that the meters are of good quality with a guaranteed after-sales service for customers.

“I want to assure customers that our meters are rugged. They are designed in such a way to accommodate our climate and weather in this part of the world. The meters have gone through a series of tests and they have been certified fit. We have also provided after-sales service. If after installation the meter develops any issue, we are ready to fix it and if it is not fixable within a little space of time, we will replace the meter for customers.”

During the sensitisation exercise at the Sawmill area of Ibadan, Jelili Gbademosi, one of IBEDC’s customers expressed willingness to get metered. He said this would ensure he only pays for the energy he consumes without accusations of overbilling.

“This (prepaid meter) is better for me in terms of billing. With this, I will only pay for the electricity supply I have consumed. It is a good idea and I am willing to go and get my own,” Gbademosi said.

