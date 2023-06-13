Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas has said that the House, which he would be presiding over, would stand to challenge the executive if it finds things are going against the interests of the public.

Abbas replied to critics who think his emergence as Speaker of the 10th National Assembly would serve the interest of the executive arm of government.

Abbas, who met with President Ahmed Tinubu shortly after his election at the National Assembly, on Tuesday told journalists that his victory which garnered votes across party lines, almost the entire PDP, SDP, ADC and all other minority parties speak of his acceptance from his colleagues.

While reacting to his emergence as Speaker, he said, “When we started this campaign, it was always good. But the impact of social media propaganda of some of the contestants distorted the entire picture of what was on the ground.

“But to God be the glory, today, people have seen our level of popularity and acceptance by our members. And it has put to shame those who always thought that we were imposed by the party and that we don’t have the numbers. Today, people have seen a record that has never been established in the past. 353 out of 359 members elected us. it is unprecedented, it has never ever happened in the history of Parliament”.

While commenting on the possibility of being a rubber stamp house, she said, “If you talk about rubber stamp? Look at the acceptance rate of those who have elected those across party lines, almost the entire PDP, SDP, ADC and all other minority parties voted for us. So if they feel that we are going to be rubber stamps, do you think they will elect us? no.

“They believe that we will safeguard the sanctity of the National Assembly, the legislators; we will always separate our independence and we will relate and be able to harmonize with the executive where necessary. But where there is a conflict of interest, we feel that the executive is or wants to do something that is not in the interest of the public. They know that we’ll stand up against that”.