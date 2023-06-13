The Governor of Ebonyi State, Francis Nwifuru has congratulated Senator Godswill Akpabio on his emergence as the President of the Nigerian Senate.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Dr Monday Uzor, said the emergence of Akpabio as the tenth senate president was predicated on his track records in various positions of trust which he has held among which was his outstanding performance as Governor of Akwa Ibom State.

“With profound gratitude, I write on behalf of the government and good people of Ebonyi State to congratulate our brand new President of the 10th Senate, His Excellency, Godswill Akpabio on your election as Senate President, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“No doubt, your emergence is significant going by your track records in various positions of trust which you have held among which was your sterling performance as Governor of Akwa Ibom State”

To the Deputy Senate President, Sen Jubrin Barau; Speaker House of Representatives, Rt Hon. Tajudeen Abass and his Deputy Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu, the governor described the trio as experienced lawmakers who will unite the nation with the instrumentality of beneficial laws.

While commending members of the National Assembly for their wise decisions, Nwifuru appealed to them to offer maximum support to the new leadership.

