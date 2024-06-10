Former Governor of Plateau State, Senator Simon Lalong, has stated that his contributions on the floor of the Senate over the bill on the National Animal Husbandry and Ranching Commission were mutilated, edited, and manipulated to suggest that he was against ranching.

Senator Lalong, while speaking at the Special Thanksgiving Service by Member Representing Jos North/Bassa Federal Constituency Hon. Daniel Asama held at the ECWA Church Tudun Wada Jos, described the development as unfortunate.

He reminded the people that he was vilified, maligned, and castigated over the efforts to pass a ranching bill through the Plateau House of Assembly, where the then leadership and members politicized the matter and frustrated its passage.

The Senator expressed surprise that those who stood against ranching were the ones trying to turn logic on its head by accusing him of being against the idea, a situation he said was pathetic.

The former governor of Plateau State therefore warned against politics of bitterness and division, which are gradually gaining ground in Plateau State and pitting brothers against one another.

According to him, the level of political bitterness, particularly pushed by supporters of various political interests, is worrisome and needs to be checked.

He said governance is about the people, and so there should be healthy competition that encourages people to work for the interests of the citizens and deliver the dividends of democracy.

Senator Lalong congratulated the celebrant, Hon. Asama, describing him as a young person with passion and commitment for service, having known him for many years since his days as Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, where he worked with him as a confidential secretary.

Lalong urged the Honourable Member to use every opportunity he has to make a mark not only within his constituency but in Plateau State and Nigeria at large.

Speaking, former Governor of Plateau State Chief Joshua Dariye congratulated the celebrant and asked him to always keep in touch with the people on whose behalf he is functioning in Abuja.

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang also congratulated Hon. Asama and emphasized the need for people-oriented service as a way of building a greater Plateau.

Speaker House of Representatives Rt. Hon. Tajjudeen Abbas, represented by Hon. Ishaya Lalu, congratulated the lawmaker and described him as a very resourceful legislator who has contributed to the business of lawmaking at the Green Chambers since he came into office.

ECWA General Secretary Rev. Ayuba Asheshe, in a sermon read from 1 Samuel 1, stressed that leadership is ordained by God as an act of service and not personal aggrandisement.

While thanking God for the opportunity given him to serve, the celebrant, Hon. Asama, said he owes it all to God and various people who have assisted him in various ways and mentored him in politics over the years.

He especially thanked his constituents for expressing their confidence in him, assuring them that he would not let them down but would serve to the best of his ability.

