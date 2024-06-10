An Iraqi court has sentenced seven drug dealers, including a foreign national, to death.

According to a statement from the Supreme Judicial Council, the Central Criminal Court convicted these individuals of trafficking narcotic substances.

The council did not disclose the nationality of the foreigner involved.

The convicts were found guilty of importing and exporting narcotics from neighbouring countries.

The turmoil and ongoing conflicts in Iraq since the U.S. invasion in 2003 have hindered the government’s efforts to combat the drug threat effectively.

In May 2023, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani emphasized the critical need to wage “a war on drugs.”

He highlighted that drug dealing is a significant source of funding for terrorism and that the drug trade thrives in the presence of terrorist activities.

