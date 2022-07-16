I started singing at age 7 —Joke Akande

Joke Akande is a gospel minster that is passionate about spreading gospel tunes beyond borders through her talent. In this interview by SEYI SOKOYA, the Canada-based artiste speaks about her career and other issues. Experts:

What is the experience like being a Nigerian gospel minister outside the shores of the country?

It can only the grace of God. I am currently resident in Canada with my family, but I come to Nigeria regularly. We relocated to Canada about three years ago. Interestingly, my songs were partly produced and released from Canada. My songs can be found on all major platforms such as YouTube, Amazon, itunes, Spotify etc.

How did you discover your passion for music?

I started singing in The Apostolic Church’s children’s choir at age seven or thereabout. From there, I got promoted to the adult choir, where I participated in various programmes. During my undergraduate days, I was a committed choir member of TACSFON, Ede and TACSFON, OAU as well as a member of interdenominational music groups such as The Oratorio Group- Oyindamola Adejumo, The Hannahrites and Joint Campus Fellowships in both institutions. I have also served as part of the choir and worship teams in the churches I have attended.

You have proved to be a music minister with the release of a couple of songs. How has the experience been?

My first effort on the vinyl is entitled; “Amazing God” and was released on February 11, this year. The song is about the love of God for every born-again Christian. It was inspired by the Holy Spirit, while I was studying the book of Ephesians and it simply expresses Chapter 2 vs 8-13 in the narrative. “Amazing God” is my debut and I’m grateful to God for birthing the song through me. After it, I have recorded two others- “Eyin Ni (You are God) and “My Child” (Wa Dogun). Already, the video of “My Child” has been released and it is enjoying massive attention to the glory of God. So, the experience of my journey as a gospel minister has been awesome, and I give glory to the Almighty.

What informed the theme of your songs?

Well, if I may tell you, I am a product of grace and I enjoy that grace in whatever I do. So, in this wise too, everything about my songs, have been Holy Spirit inspired. Every line of my songs has the backing of the Lord; for I never did any out of my own wisdom. I am trusting God that the songs will minister the love of God and His mind concerning us to every listener. I equally hope that every believer can relate with the fact that our new status in Christ is a free gift for which we should be thankful and truly embrace.

When should your fans expect an album from you?

Not immediately, but that is my next line of action and I strongly believe that the Lord has done it.

What are the plans for your music ministry?





I plan to go as far as God would enable me because I know He delights in this. It’s God’s own project. I’m just the channel or vessel He has chosen to use in order to bring His purpose to bear. I thank Him and I do not take the grace for granted.

Who are the artistes you look up to?

I love Cece Winans, Sinach and Nathaniel Bassey, among others too numerous to mention.

What is your take on the Nigeria’s gospel music industry?

Generally, I think of the terrain of the gospel music industry in Nigeria as one that has been great.

Personally, I know several gospel artistes whose music edifies me and I even draw inspiration by just listening to their music. Some of these gospel artistes are Nathaniel Bassey, Sinach, among others.

When it comes to musical dexterity, musical production or vocal excellence, the industry is blessed as well. The likes of Wole Oni, Dunsin Oyekan, Sinach, Frank Edwards are admirable figures in the Nigerian industry.

The gospel music industry in Nigeria has come a long way and I am elated that the name of Jesus is still being sung in every part of the nation. In my younger years, I saw how the likes of Panam Percy Paul, Mama Bola Are were vocal about their faith in the Lord Jesus through their music. I would encourage my peers to keep singing about the message of the Gospel. As God’s Word says, “whoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved”, others can come through the light through our music.

To round off on my take per our industry, I will say that our calling is a marathon not

Is there any major difference between Nigeria’s gospel music industry and that of abroad, especially in the area of music production?

I have been privileged to produce both in Nigeria and outside the country and I think Nigeria’s music production is fantastic. I would produce in Nigeria at the slightest opportunity. And for the purpose of originality, I believe a Nigerian producer is likely to interprete the songs well. The genre of music too will determine who does it better but for now, I love it in Nigeria.

How have you been able to combine business, career and home front without clash?

God has been my help. I see it all as one life. Of course, I have to do a lot of planning ahead in order to ensure I meet up with my “to do”. I have also learned to assign duties when necessarily. More importantly, I ask God for wisdom and that always works.

Do you also succumb to the fact that female gospel musicians should not use their husbands as their managers?

In my opinion, it depends on the people involved. I’m particular about getting the job done well. It doesnt have to be artist’s husband but if he will do it better, I dont see why not.

Tell us something about yourself that›s not general knowledge?

I’m a detail-oriented person. I love kids and I enjoy working with them. To God’s glory, I am ever cheerful as I don’t allow the vagary of life to come between me and my God. Also, I have a wonderful husband and lovely children.

Tell us about your background, and education?

I was born into the family of Prince and Mrs Adefila from Ilesa, Osun State. I grew up in Osogbo where I had my elementary and secondary school education. I attended the Federal Polytechnic Ede, for a Higher National Diploma in Business Administration and Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife in Osun State, where I obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Management and Accounting and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. I did my NYSC in Kano State in the year 2004.

I am a Business Administration professional with specialty in Human Resources, Communication and Corporate Strategic Support. I am happily married to my best friend, and we are blessed with three wonderful gifts.