Tributes as family, friends celebrate Orlando Julius

THE life and times of legendry people cannot be exhausted in one lifetime.

However, recently, the family, friends, colleagues and associates of the late famous and avuncular singer, Orlando Julius Aremu Ekemode − popularly known as OJ Ekemode − gathered in the electrifying ambience of the Tunde Odunlade Arts and Culture Connexions in Ibadan to pay respect and tribute to their loved one who died this year, on the 14th of April, at the age of 78.

The Osun State-born popular Afrobeat musician started his music career in Ibadan, but later went to Lagos were he rose to fame in the 1960s. His popular hit songs include, but not limited to, ‘Jaguar Nana’, ‘Adara’, ‘Ololufe’, ‘Emura Sise’, and ‘Asiko’.

Ekemode’s life and influence was overreaching. According to an article by Sanya Osha titled ‘Orlanda Julius, Nigeria’s Afrobeat pioneer, lived for his art’, published in South Africa’s The Conservation, Ekemode had some influence on Fela Kuti’s music career and even taught one of Michael Jackson’s elder brothers how to play African drums, having struck a warm relationship with the Jacksons’ parents.

“He had a head filled with experience and a heart brimming with memories which he was always gracious to share with younger generation of artists,” Osha wrote. “It didn’t appear he was motivated by fame and fortune. He was essentially an artist and that was what he took to his grave.”

On Ekemode and Kuti, reports shows that Ekemode sometimes brought Kuti on stage to perform alongside with him, and it was because of him that Kuti learnt how to play saxophone.

In the course of the event, many of Ekemode’s family, friends and associates delivered nostalgic tributes in words, songs and tears.

His wife, Latoya Aduke Ekemode, who was born in Chicago, Illinois, United States, said she first met Ekemode when she was seventeen-and-half years old at Ambrose Campbell’s house in North Hollywood, California, also in the United States.

She added that she was surprised to see Ekemode at Campbell’s house because anyone can meet anybody there. She recalled that Campbell always told her about the music of Nigeria, and that he would mention Orlando Julius, Sunny Ade, Ebenezer, Fela, among other Nigerian singers.

“For Orlando to come knock on his door, and Ambrose Campbell said I should answer it, and I opened it, and there was Orlando,” she said. “So, I really knew his name before I met him.”

She said she has been in music all her life and even had her own band before she met Ekemode. She however added that, thirteen years after meeting him for the first time, Ekemode hired her as a professional to sing and dance in his band in the 1990s.

“I was divorced and was on my own then. I meet his brother Sarumi who told me Orlando was looking for dancers,” she said. “He said ‘do you remember OJ Ekemode?’ I said ‘yea, the musician that plays sax.’”

Latoya said her late husband taught her Yoruba through the lyrics of his songs, which was hard work. She stated that there were people who loved Ekemode’s music phonological, but she wanted to know what the songs meant so that she would know what she was singing.





“He was surprised and impressed when I asked him what his songs meant,” she added. “He said nobody ever asked him that when he sings in Yoruba.”

Asked if she can speak Yoruba, she chuckled and answered, “I don’t know Yoruba. I only know the music. I can sing it all day long. I only know Yoruba professionally. But now I have time on my hands, I think I need to learn Yoruba.”

She also said she thought she was a professional singer and dancer, but not until she started working with Ekemode. She confessed that Ekemode put her in the wall of fame because she was travelling with him and the Nigeria All Stars, which was the name of the band he used in the US.

“For me to see the whole United States, it took a Nigerian man to take me around,” she said. “Then, we did not have the internet. So, we took the Atlas map to tour all around, unless we were flying. I was shocked he knew everywhere in the US, even Ohio. We went to Ohio.”

Latoya stated that throughout OJ Ekemode’s music career, nobody ever sponsored him or his music, that everything they did, they did it on their own. She said they did not wait for the government or for sponsors. She added that Ekemode did his best and put it out there because the people loved it.

While speaking about the song ‘Colombia’, she sang and danced to it on stage for some seconds. She said everybody thought she was the Colombia that Ekemode sang about, but she was not.

“Colombia is a country in South America. They called Orlando to play. When he got there, he saw you beautiful people there. He saw black people speaking Spanish,” she said. “They played ‘Adara’ before we got there. So, OJ was the king of the whole festival.”

Still on the South American festival, Latoya recalled they did not see anyone dressed in African attire, until Ekemode performed and some people in the audience said they wanted to be like him. She added that Ekemode set a good example by always dressing like a true African, Yoruba man, no matter what.

“And he never said anything bad about Nigeria,” she said. “OJ said there is nowhere you will not meet Nigerians prospering and doing well. He said Nigerians are great people and Nigeria is a great country.”

While speaking about their marriage, she said they did not think of being close till four years after she started working for him.

She stated that Ekemode was formally married in the US and divorced within a year. She also stated that she thought he was polygamous in nature, after seeing on the road − “what goes on on the road, stays on the road”, − but that when they got together, she knew he was not.

She said that they did not get married in the United States, that he brought her to Nigeria, and they got married in 2002 in Lagos at Evergreen Music office.

“Orlando and I were from different worlds, places and age, but for us to be together is something extraordinary,” she said. “I was his only wife. He did not want another wife.”

She said she did not have children with Ekemode because they already had children from their previous marriages.

“So, we decided we do not need children,” she added. “We just wanted to be together, do our music and take care of the children we already had.”

While speaking about his death, almost in tears, Latoya said death was kind to OJ Ekemode, that he did not have to be rushed to the hospital, that he laid in bed, sat up, coughed, and died peacefully in her arms.

“And when they put him on the slat, I said you are not going to leave us like this, and when I kissed him, he opened his eyes and smiled, the morgue people did not even want to put him on ice,” she sobbed “Yes, I am lonely, but I am not afraid. He has his family, his children, and we are all here, and we will keep his name.”

In her tribute, Latoya thanked her late husband for being her beloved, partner, and best friend, and for grooming and trusting in her. She added that she had no regrets being by his side in friendship, music and love.

“I won’t say good bye because we both agreed our love is eternal,” she said. “I’ll continue with your dreams and projects, until we meet again.”

According to the event manual titled ‘The life and times of Orlando Julius Aremu Ekemode’ some of the people that penned their tributes were Tunde Kelani, Tunde Odunlade, Tokunbo Olaleye, Professor Femi Oshofisan, Ambassador Yemi Farounbi, AJ Sequential, Aralola Ogunjobi, Toluwanimi Wyse, Ogundeji, among others

In his tribute, Kelani noted that he met Ekemode in the seventies and that he followed him because of his highlife music, soul and Afrobeat were distinct. He added that the late singer’s talent with humility and kindness melted hearts.

He said that he recently selected ‘Ololufe’ for the end credit of their new film ‘Cordlia’ currently in final post-production. He added that the piece was re-orchestrated and played by the orchestra of the University of Delaware lifting Julius’ genius to another level of cultural fusion.

“My only regret is that OJ did not listen to it before he passed on,” Kelani said. “We shall miss him, but Orlando Julius Ekemode will never be forgotten.”

Ambassador Farounbi said he met Ekemode through his music before meeting him in person during the late singer’s early music career when he was still evolving a unique musical voice of his own.

He further said Ekemode made his creative contribution to the world soul movement with his unique and soul ‘IJO SOUL’ that caught his fancy for three reasons: one, it was done like most of Ekemode’s records in an African language; two, the lyrics talked about the popular soul movement and explained the ease with which the African can dance it; and finally, it was unique beat, original and less energy-sapping.

“OJ, you have done beat. You have created a beat that was excellent, and today you have given opportunities to many artistes,” Farounbi said. “Live on in the minds and hearts of great Yoruba people, great Africans and indeed great world citizens. I remain your admirer, your friend and your brother.”

Ogunjobi admitted that she did not meet Ekemode in person, but loved his music before she was old enough to understand the difference between his unique style and other genre of music.

“Orlando Julius was indeed a legend and his legacy will forever live on,” Ogunjobi added.

Odunlade said Ekemode was known by his friends as ‘Orange Juice’, especially in the Bay area of California. He described him as a “cool dude and a rare gem” who was truly a master of his own style of musical genre.

“The world music scene has lost a soulful saxophonist whose body of work will take eternity to process, the legacy therein,” Odunlade said. “OJ we love, but Olodumare loves you more.”

AJ Sequential, in his short tribute, said of Ekemode, “Baba Orlando Julius was very humble and kind to a fault. He was our hot cake, then Aunty Latoya came to add icing to the cake.”

In the course of the tribute night, the late Orlanda Julius Ekemode and his wife Latoya were given awards for their contributions to African music and entertainment.

After receiving the award, Latoya said she was happy that Nigerians are acknowledging her contributions in the life and music of her late husband.

“I have no blood relatives here, and it has not been easy,” she confessed. “There is too many ‘wahala’ living in your country.”