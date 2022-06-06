 I remain NNPP candidate for Bauchi south senatorial seat ― Hon Abdullahi

A member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Reps, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi, who recently defected from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) having failed in his bid to get the party’s ticket has insisted that he remains the senatorial flag bearer of the NNPP.

Recall that the NNPP on Sunday, held its primary election for the Bauchi South Senatorial District declaring the incumbent Senator representing the area, Lawal Yahaya Gumau as the winner of the primary therefore the senatorial candidate.

Reacting to the development in a telephone conversation with our Correspondent, Yakubu Shehu Abdullahi said, “whatever happened there was a charade, I am the authentic candidate of the NNPP for Bauchi South Senatorial District in the 2023 General elections”.

He added that “It was the NNPP that approached me and gave me an automatic ticket to contest the Bauchi South Senatorial seat in the 2023 General elections. I am not aware of any state congress for the purpose of any primary election”.

The Federal lawmaker added that “The state Secretary only told about a stakeholders meeting scheduled for Yimir Hotel, I was not aware of any other meeting at Zaranda hotel”.

Speaking further, he stressed that nobody officially informed him of any other aspirant for the same seat expressing surprise at what was done behind him.





Asked about his next line of action, he simply said, “nothing has changed, I remain the authentic candidate of the NNPP for the Bauchi South Senatorial seat. I was given the ticket by the national leadership of the party”.

He expressed confidence that he has all it takes to win elections anytime because according to him, “I have a very strong political base in Bauchi state as a whole and my political structure is firmly rooted”.

