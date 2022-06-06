Ogba emerges PDP gubernatorial flagbearer in Ebonyi

The Senator representing Ebonyi Central Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, Sen. Obinna Ogba, has been declared the winner of the governorship primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ebonyi State after polling 253 votes to defeat his closest rival Anayo Edwin Nwonu who polled 110 votes.

The electoral committee Chairman for the governorship primary election in the State, Mr Chris Okolo, declared Ogba the winner, at the party secretariat along old Enugu road.

Okolo said that a total of 8 governorship aspirants participated in the primary elections, while 3 aspirants were absent.

The governorship aspirants that were absent include Sunday Ofoke, Chris Usulor and Chukwuma Odii.

Declaring the result, Ifeanyi Chukwuma Odii scored 1 vote, Dr Nwazunku Ugbala scored 1 vote, Igwe Paulinus scored 2 votes, Austin Edeze scored 3 votes, Chukwuma Nwazunku scored 6 votes, Sylvester Ogbaga scored 63 votes.

Edwin Anayo got 110 votes, Fidelis Nwankwo got 44 votes and Obinna Ogba scored 253 votes, while invalid votes are 14.





In his words “Senator Obinna Ogba scored the highest votes of 253 and by the power conferred on me, I hereby declare him the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, gubernatorial primary election in Ebonyi State.”

Reacting, Senator Ogba commended stakeholders of the party and delegates for finding him worthy to fly the flag of the party in the state and vowed to reconcile all aggrieved party members, especially his opponents.

He noted that the party was prepared to take over governance from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the State come 2023 general election.

In his remark, the state chairman of the PDP in Ebonyi State, Tochukwu Okorie, commended the electoral committee for conducting a transparent gubernatorial primary election in the state.

He called on the other aspirants to unite and give support to the flag-bearer, Ogba, to enable the PDP to take over governance from the ruling APC, in the state.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Ogba emerges PDP gubernatorial flagbearer in Ebonyi

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Ogba emerges PDP gubernatorial flagbearer in Ebonyi

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…Ogba emerges PDP gubernatorial flagbearer in Ebonyi