Israel Arogbonlo

The Vice-Chancellor of Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO), Professor Nnenna Oti has said she was offered money and threatened to compromise the Abia governorship election but refused.

She disclosed this at her triumphant entry to the school on Tuesday.

Prof. Oti was given a hero’s welcome back to the institution by staff and students.

The staff and students of Federal University of Technology, FUTO, Owerri, on Tuesday gave Professor Nnenna Oti a hero’s welcome back to the institution.

In a video clip obtained by TRIBUNE ONLINE, people were seen dancing and chanting songs with a banner with the inscription “Welcome back Nnenna Oti, Heroine of Nigeria Democracy.”

Addressing journalists during the hero’s welcome, Oti said; “As an electoral officer, I have never in my life participated in any election but duty came calling.

“I made my enquiries from Abuja…

“If I perish, I perish, they came with their threats, they came with their money, they came with their intimidation.

“I didn’t start today; I stand here before God, Jesus Christ. I have never defrauded anyone, all l I did was to declare the riot act as follows: Under me, votes must count. Under me, the people’s mandate will be upheld because I, Professor Nnenna Oti, can never do evil”.

In the results declared by the INEC, Alex Otti of the Labour Party (LP) defeated his opponents Okey Ahiwe of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Enyinnaya Nwafor of the Young Peoples Party (YPP) with 175, 467 votes to emerge the winner.

