I regret supporting APC — Rapper, MI Abaga

Ace Nigerian rapper Jude Abaga, popularly known as M.I, has admitted he regrets supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 elections.

The award-winning rapper said his support for the APC was based on his belief at the time that the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was deeply corrupt.

However, he acknowledged that the APC has failed to meet his expectations.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Menism podcast, M.I reflected on the backlash he received for commenting on recent herdsmen attacks in Benue State, with many Nigerians on social media reminding him of his past political stance.

“I tweeted about the thing [herdsmen attacks] that happened in Benue and a lot of people were saying, ‘But M.I, you supported the APC,’” he said.

“Yes, I supported APC because at that time, I felt that the PDP government was very corrupt. I was part of the people who lifted my voice to say, ‘Let us stand and bring in democracy.’

“As a human being, no matter how much you try to be right, you will be wrong [sometimes]. APC unfortunately isn’t the APC of my dreams.”

M.I added that he is now more focused on using his voice and talent to work with fellow young Nigerians in building a better country.

