Entertainment

I regret supporting APC — Rapper, MI Abaga

Sandra Nwaokolo
I regret supporting APC — Rapper, MI Abaga

Ace Nigerian rapper Jude Abaga, popularly known as M.I, has admitted he regrets supporting the All Progressives Congress (APC) during the 2015 elections.

The award-winning rapper said his support for the APC was based on his belief at the time that the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was deeply corrupt.

However, he acknowledged that the APC has failed to meet his expectations.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Menism podcast, M.I reflected on the backlash he received for commenting on recent herdsmen attacks in Benue State, with many Nigerians on social media reminding him of his past political stance.

“I tweeted about the thing [herdsmen attacks] that happened in Benue and a lot of people were saying, ‘But M.I, you supported the APC,’” he said.

“Yes, I supported APC because at that time, I felt that the PDP government was very corrupt. I was part of the people who lifted my voice to say, ‘Let us stand and bring in democracy.’

“As a human being, no matter how much you try to be right, you will be wrong [sometimes]. APC unfortunately isn’t the APC of my dreams.”

M.I added that he is now more focused on using his voice and talent to work with fellow young Nigerians in building a better country.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more.
 Join our WhatsApp Channel now

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Police investigate as man stabbed in Ekiti, Delta Police bust kidnap, Police recover lifeless body, Police ban display of dangerous weapons, Gombe Police deploys personnel, Police deploy for Eid-el-Kabir, Police officers arrested, Kano DPO dies, Police, Sokoto: Police arrest notorious bandit, recover AK-47 rifle, Ondo: Police arrest community head over alleged rape of 12-year-old girl, Indecent dressing in Delta Police Commissioner orders investigation as man stabbed to death in Ekiti
Next Article Shopper carrying shopping bags on crowded London, UK UK records fastest economic growth in Q1 2025

Frontpage Today

Subscribe to e-Paper

E-Vending, e paper, pdf, e-paper, Tribune

Welcome

Install
×