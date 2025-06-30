Police Commissioner orders investigation as man stabbed to death in Ekiti

The Ekiti State Police Command has ordered an investigation into the killing of a middle-aged man in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, over the weekend.

The Nigerian Tribune gathered that the deceased, identified simply as Ojo Deji, was stabbed to death in the Atikankan area following an argument.

It was learnt that a man had visited the area to give alms to the poor and destitute and was approached by some hoodlums for money, which he gave them.

The deceased was said to have been killed during an argument over the money reportedly handed over to them by the philanthropist who visited the scene.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abutu Sunday, the Commissioner of Police, Joseph Eribo, has ordered an investigation into the incident, adding that two suspects have been arrested.

He noted that operatives of the command have been deployed to the area to prevent further breakdown of law and order in the busy district.

Providing more details on the incident, the PPRO said, “Upon sighting the man, two groups of suspected hoodlums approached him begging for money.

“In the process, a fight ensued between the two groups where the deceased was stabbed. He was rushed to the hospital where he died while receiving medical treatment.

“Two suspects have been apprehended and are currently undergoing investigation while others are at large, and effort is underway to arrest them.”

Abutu said that “the Commissioner of Police, while assuring members of the public that justice will be delivered, calls for calm, as no stone will be left unturned.”

