I really need to be closer to God this year —Dele Odule

Recounting how he survived 2020, Veteran actor and former President of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Dele Odule has said he needs to be closer to God this year and also revealed his plans for the New Year.

Odule who revealed this while speaking with Saturday Tribune Entertainment over the week said, “Let us just give glory to God that we are still loving and still alive. 2020 was a year a lot of us have never witnessed before in our entire lives. We have lost a lot of our own in the industry to 2020. Let me use this medium to say may their souls rest in peace.”

Speaking further, he said: “for those of us who are still living, I congratulate us. 2020 was a year that cannot be forgotten easily, talking about the COVID-19 to the EndSARS protests and some other things that wrecked the economy of the country. So, it was not a year that we will want to remember, but we cannot forget.”

He however said revealed that for the New Year 2021, moving closer to God was his priority, as he also disclosed his plans to produce a movie this year after a long break as a producer. In his words: “I really need to be closer to God. Moving closer to God is a priority for me this year. I also need to improve on my acting career too, it has been a long time produced a movie, so this year, I plan to release at least, a movie. I also plan to do more of television series this year 2021.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

South-West Speakers Rally Support For Tinubu’s Rumoured Presidential Ambition

The rumoured ambition of former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to run for the office of the President in 2023 is gradually becoming a reality as current and former speakers of houses of assembly in the South-West have thrown their weight behind the…

No Harm Must Befall Bishop Kukah, CAN Warns

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has cautioned those threatening the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, to stop their unlawful actions and also asks the security agencies to ensure the safety and security of the…

Kukah: Nigerians Have Right To Live Freely In Any Part Of Nigeria, Ortom Replies Muslim Group

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on Nigerians, irrespective of religious and political affiliations to uphold unity, peace and dialogue as the panacea for the myriad of problems confronting the country. The governor’s advice is coming on the heels of the statement credited to a group known as Muslim…

Your Govt Brought Reversal Of Fortune To Nigerians, PDP Tells Buhari

Against the backdrop of President Muhammadu Buhari call for critics to consider what he inherited, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated administration for allegedly reversing the country’s fortune in the five years it has been in office…

Consider What We Met When Criticizing Us, Buhari Tells Nigerian Elite

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday told the Nigerian elite that when they criticize his administration, they should take into consideration the state of the country before he assumed power. Speaking at the presidential villa, Abuja when he received in audience Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive…

Covid-19 Vaccines: Kano Gets Highest Allocation As Cross River Gets 1023 Doses For Its 3.8 Million Population

Cross River State with a population of 3.8 million will take home 1,023 doses of COVID-9 vaccines according to the data for the distribution of the vaccines released by the Federal Government of Nigeria in Abuja. In the data released by the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, the 36 states and FCT would, in the interim share 100,000 doses, while awaiting…