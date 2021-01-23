A1 Joda’s Album ‘Olanlesi’ set for release January 24

Nigerian music extraordinaire afrobeat/pop act Afolabi Oludare Joda, known widely with the stage name A1 Joda, is set to drop his first project for the new year, an album which he called ‘Olanlesi (Wealth on Increase).

The Lagos-born artiste who started his musical journey while in high school with a group which he formed, called ‘The Blackmines’, started by playing across different high schools, club houses and events within the Lagos metropolis and environs.

With his 12-track album ‘Olanlesi’ set for release on the 24th of January 2021, A1 says he’s ready to take the entertainment world by storm. Three videos have been shot off the album and two are on rotation on mainstream media and on social media platforms currently.

Speaking on the choice of title for the new album he said: “Olanlesi in English simply means, Wealth on Increase”, which exemplifies and amplifies the ideals, dreams, prayers and aspirations of every man or woman. However, there is a misunderstanding and misrepresentation of what the word ‘wealth’ simply means or stands for, lots of people refer to riches as wealth, whereas, they aren’t the same.

“Some pray to be as rich as Aliko Dangote, Femi Otedola, Adenuga and the likes, believing everything in life answers to money. These are all wrong assertions; turning blind eyes to the adage that says ‘The Rich Also Cry’ not everything will money find solution to. The priceless things of life are WEALTH such as a new Baby, Life, Air, Sleep, Good Health, Happiness, Peace of Mind and lots more, money is secondary to these things,” he said.

A1 a unique artiste who sees music as not just a tool for entertainment but also as an advocacy for social change which is a deer need in the world today. A1 has taken his craft far and near, across different cities, regions and countries; entertaining and inspiring the world.

With his debut album ‘Fast Lane’ which was released in October 2013 on which he featured 9ice, Pelepele and Cheepho, A1 Joda was able to record an appreciable inroad in his musical career. Songs like Jupa, over the bar, Do my best, Get down are signature records off the Album.

A1 is married and blessed with a daughter and son. He dedicates his new album to his daughter ‘Olanlesi Joda’, through whom he was inspired to work on the project. A1 Joda is a graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) with honors in Mass Communications and Performing Arts.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

South-West Speakers Rally Support For Tinubu’s Rumoured Presidential Ambition

The rumoured ambition of former Lagos State governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to run for the office of the President in 2023 is gradually becoming a reality as current and former speakers of houses of assembly in the South-West have thrown their weight behind the…

No Harm Must Befall Bishop Kukah, CAN Warns

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has cautioned those threatening the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Dr Matthew Hassan Kukah, to stop their unlawful actions and also asks the security agencies to ensure the safety and security of the…

Kukah: Nigerians Have Right To Live Freely In Any Part Of Nigeria, Ortom Replies Muslim Group

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has called on Nigerians, irrespective of religious and political affiliations to uphold unity, peace and dialogue as the panacea for the myriad of problems confronting the country. The governor’s advice is coming on the heels of the statement credited to a group known as Muslim…

Your Govt Brought Reversal Of Fortune To Nigerians, PDP Tells Buhari

Against the backdrop of President Muhammadu Buhari call for critics to consider what he inherited, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has berated administration for allegedly reversing the country’s fortune in the five years it has been in office…

Consider What We Met When Criticizing Us, Buhari Tells Nigerian Elite

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday told the Nigerian elite that when they criticize his administration, they should take into consideration the state of the country before he assumed power. Speaking at the presidential villa, Abuja when he received in audience Reverend Yakubu Pam, the Executive…

Covid-19 Vaccines: Kano Gets Highest Allocation As Cross River Gets 1023 Doses For Its 3.8 Million Population

Cross River State with a population of 3.8 million will take home 1,023 doses of COVID-9 vaccines according to the data for the distribution of the vaccines released by the Federal Government of Nigeria in Abuja. In the data released by the Executive Director of the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, the 36 states and FCT would, in the interim share 100,000 doses, while awaiting…