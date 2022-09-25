I have no political deal with Ogun PDP, Adebutu ― Amosun

The Senator representing Ogun Central in the National Assembly, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has denied news information about the political deal with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state and its gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Oladipupo Adebutu in the coming elections.

The lawmaker, who was a two-term governor of the state, in a statement issued by his media aide, Alhaji Bola Adeyemi, described the news as outright falsehood.

He claimed that the news item was nothing but mischief to mislead the public and discredit his reputation.

Nigerian Tribune recalled that an agreement signed by Adebutu and his deputy governorship candidate, Hon. Adekunle Akinlade, on sharing of political offices when they are elected into offices surfaced some days back.

The statement reads, “The attention of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has been drawn to media reports, claiming that he has entered into a political deal with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State and Hon Oladipo Adebutu.

“We wish to state that the report is false and malicious. Senator Amosun has NO AGREEMENT with either Hon Oladipo Adebutu or the PDP in Ogun State.

“This story is nothing more than mischief to mislead the public and discredit the hard-earned reputation of the former governor of Ogun State.

“We have stated before and wish to state once again, categorically, without any fear of contradiction that, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has nothing to do with the PDP in Ogun State. And he is not a party to any alliance formed with anyone or a group of persons in the party.

“The public is advised to dismiss the report.”

