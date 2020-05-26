I have no plan to step down for Akeredolu, any other aspirant ― Kekemeke

The immediate former Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State and an aspirant of the party in the forthcoming governorship election in the state, Hon Isaacs Kekemeke, on Tuesday, said there was no plan to step down his aspiration to contest the party’s primaries for Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu or any other aspirant.

Kekemeke who stated this while chatting with journalists in Akure, Ondo State capital, said he remains a candidate to beat in the election and expressed optimism that he will emerge as the party candidate at the end of the day.

Kekemeke said he is a serious-minded person that does not change his mind once he set his mind to achieving a goal, saying he was not one of those serial contestants planning to step down on understanding that power would shift to Ondo south in 2024.

The former commissioner who stated that competence should be considered over zoning maintained that the people of the state deserved the best hands to turn around the fortune of the state at this particular period.

According to him, it will amount to a disservice to the state for aspirants to insist that their only qualification for the leadership of the state was where they hail from at a particular time and said the state deserves the best to lead them at this unusual time.

He noted that the people of the state usually decide where the pendulum will swing during the election and not for a politician to decide area which power should be zoned.

He disclosed that he was in the race to create a prosperous and peaceful state where the citizens would be productively engaged to enable them to live a meaningful, comfortable and decent life.

He said: “I want that job so that we can create an environment for the citizens to thrive. We want to use ICT to maximally impact government resources on human capital development and natural endowment to create wealth.

“I want to be governor so that for once over a long time we can put the people first and every action or inaction of government will be determined by the best interest of the majority of the people.

“I want children to have free and compulsory education. I want to create quality and affordable health care. I want that job so that we can feed ourselves. The N10bn we expend on food stays here.

“I want to create agro-allied industries. I want to explore the tourism potentials. I want our people to feel in a direct way and direct manner the impact of government.”

Kekemeke, however, predicted that the rancours within the ruling APC in the state which was caused by the refusal to provide a level playing field and not individual aspiration will soon be a thing of the past.

