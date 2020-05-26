Cross River govt to commence enforcement of ‘wrong parking’ from June 1

Mr Godwin Nyiam, Director General, Cross River Traffic Management and Regulatory Agency (TRAMRA), says the agency will commence enforcement of `wrong parking’ and removal of abandoned vehicles on the roads from Monday, June 1.

Nyiam, in a statement issued on Tuesday in Calabar, warned the general public, particularly owners of abandoned vehicles to remove them from the roads and streets.

According to him, all mechanics, vulcanisers and car wash outlets who had turned public roads into their business premises should desist from the act.

He said the agency has already set up a task force to address the problem.

“Owners of heavy-duty vehicles are also advised to desist from parking their trucks and vehicles on pedestrian walkways.

“All street trading on pedestrian walkways is highly prohibited and those involved in this should please desist from that,” he said

He urged owners of vehicles to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy.

According to him, owners of vehicles should ensure that their vehicles’ documents were up to date, adding that the agency has set up mobile courts at strategic locations to prosecute offenders.

“Any driver confirmed to have violated these orders shall have his vehicle impounded, while he will be arrested and prosecuted at the Special Traffic Court which shall be sitting for the purpose,” he said.

(NAN)

