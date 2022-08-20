I have kidney stones

I had a sudden attack of a sharp pain in my right side a few days ago and the doctor I saw diagnosed Kidney stones. He gave me some pain tablets and asked me to drink plenty of water. Although I feel much better now, I will like to know what Kidney Stones are and how to prevent it.

Prince (by SMS)

Kidney stones are one of the most common causes of kidney pain. They occur when minerals and other substances in your urine form hard, crystalline deposits in your kidneys. Approximately 1 in 11 people in the United States will develop kidney stones at some point in their lives. Kidney stones often cause severe pain, and can even block the flow of urine. If a kidney stone is too large to pass on its own, it may require treatment with surgery or other procedures. The best way to avoid Kidney stones is to increase your fluid intake. This way, any minerals in the body can be dissolved and formation of Kidney stones will be avoided.

