I have heartburn

Anytime I lie down, especially after meals, I usually end up with pains in the middle of my chest. My friend who is a nurse said it looks like heart burn. Kindly let me know what to do about it.

Ifeoma (by SMS)

Heartburn is a symptom of GERD (gastroesophageal reflux disease) which is caused by acid refluxing back into the oesophagus. The pain is usually worse after eating, at night, or when lying down or leaning over. Certain foods, alcohol, caffeine, aspirin and acidic food can cause heartburn. Certain foods are capable of triggering heartburn. Identifying the foods that cause heartburn and avoiding them when possible will help you avoid the symptoms of heartburn. When you are overweight, there’s an excess pressure on your stomach which can increase the risk of heartburn. It is important to eat healthy foods and exercise the body regularly in order to maintain a good weight. It is also important for you to reduce smoking as it reduces saliva production which can increase the symptoms of heartburn. If the above do not relieve your heartburn, you should see a doctor.

