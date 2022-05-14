Are bleaching creams harmful?

Ask the Doctor
By Dr. Wale Okediran
bleaching creams

I started using bleaching creams a few years ago when I noticed that my friends who are fair in complexion have more boyfriends than me. However, I recently read that bleaching creams are very harmful. Kindly let me know if this is true.

Agnes (by SMS)

 

Yes, it is true that skin bleaching creams are dangerous. Apart from the fact that the cream exposes the skin to the possibilities of cancer and difficulties in wound healing, the chemicals in the cream when absorbed through the skin can be injurious to the kidneys. In addition, being famous with boys is not a good thing as it will also expose you to many dangers such as infections and unwanted pregnancies. I believe that with your natural beauty, you will meet a good man who will love you for what you are and not because of your artificial light skin.

