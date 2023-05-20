I have been having headaches for the past few days. I checked my Blood Pressure and it was normal. Kindly let me know what could be causing my headache. I hope this is not brain cancer.

Akpan (by SMS)

No, experiencing a headache does not necessarily mean that you have brain cancer. Headaches are a common symptom experienced by many people and can be caused by a variety of factors, including stress, tension, sinus issues, migraines, dehydration, eyestrain, and more.While it is true that headaches can be a symptom of brain cancer in some cases, they are usually accompanied by other significant and persistent symptoms. These may include seizures, unexplained nausea or vomiting, changes in vision or hearing, difficulty with balance or coordination, cognitive or personality changes, and progressive neurological deficits.Most headaches are unrelated to serious underlying conditions. However, if you are experiencing persistent or severe headaches, or if you have concerns about your health, it is always advisable to consult a doctor for a proper evaluation and diagnosis. They can help determine the cause of your symptoms and recommend appropriate further testing if needed.