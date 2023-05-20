I am a top Executive in a Law firm. Because of the nature of my job, I hardly sleep up to 4 hours a day. My doctor has repeatedly asked me to increase my sleeping hours to 7 hours a day. He said it is good for my health to sleep. Is this true since I feel very fine with my current 4 hours sleeping pattern?

Jude(by SMS)

Sleep is important for overall health and in some cases, for effective weight loss. When you don’t get enough sleep, it can affect your hormones and metabolism and your health in general. Lack of sleep can affect the hormones that regulate hunger and satiety, leading to increased appetite and cravings for high-calorie foods.In addition to these factors, sleep also plays a crucial role in overall health and wellbeing. Getting enough sleep is important for immune function, mental health, and cognitive function.To improve your sleep habits and support weight loss, aim to get 7-9 hours of sleep per night, establish a regular sleep schedule, and create a sleep-friendly environment by reducing noise and light in your bedroom. Additionally, it’s important to maintain a healthy diet and exercise regularly to support weight loss efforts.