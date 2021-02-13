I have a weak erection

My girlfriend complained that I don’t last in bed. Also, when I wake up in the morning, my penis does not stand erect as it should normally do. Please help me.

Dennis (by SMS)

Weak penile erections can be due to many factors such as anxiety, stress, uncontrolled High Blood Pressure, diabetes and other underlying ailments. Other factors include excessive intake of alcohol and other stimulant drugs. Ageing is also a strong factor but since you mentioned having a girlfriend, I assume that you are a young man. My advice will be for you to go for a proper medical check-up in order to rule out Hypertension, Diabetes and any other underlying medical issues. A proper review of your life style with necessary adjustments where necessary should therefore follow. An understanding partner, who will help you to build up your confidence is also a good panacea to a weak erection.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

ICYMI: Nigeria Back Into Recession, Worst Since 1987

Nigeria is back into a recession. This time, it is the worst the country has experienced since 1987…

ICYMI: Salami Panel Wants Magu, Other Policemen In EFCC Removed

President Muhammadu Buhari has received the report of the judicial commission of inquiry on the investigation of Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), headed by Justice Ayo Salami (retd)…