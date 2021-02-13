Tips that can help you save money

Dear children, the year has just begun. Since January 1 which is believed to be a day you would receive money gifts from aunties and uncles, did you save any money from that day? What is your answer? Either yes or no, as a student, Aunty Yemi wants you to cultivate the habit of saving little amount of money in a piggy bank, which by the time you open would have become a huge amount of money.

Set a goal for yourself by having a specific amount in mind as you start.

Get a piggy bank or any other container and put it in a safe and hidden place in your room.

Don’t keep the key to the piggy bank with you or someone you don’t trust.

As a student, your likely sources to get money to save are: gifts from relatives, pocket money, financial gifts from awards or competitions, errands for parents and elders, etc.

Be disciplined and determined not ask for the piggy bank to take money from it within a short period of saving.

All these tips will help you as a kid or teenager till you become an adult.

NOTE: As much as I am encouraging you to save money, please if you cannot afford to save, DO NOT STEAL TO SAVE.

