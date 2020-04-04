I feel like having sex everytime

My name is Jackson. I am a 27-year-old driver who is still single. My problem is that I feel like having sex all the time. Kindly advise me on what to do.

Your sexual urge can be curtailed by keeping yourself busy with some healthy extra-curricular activities such as sports, reading, writing as well as religious activities. In addition, you should seriously consider getting married in order to satisfy your sexual urge in a relaxed and legitimate environment.

