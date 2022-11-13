I don’t want to be a senator sharing grinding machines, motorcycles ― Oshiomhole

THE former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and former Edo State Governor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, on Saturday said he is not contesting the National Assembly to become a Senator sharing motorbikes, Keke Napeps and grinding machines to youths and widows as constituency project

He said he is going to the National Assembly to change the nation’s budgetary system so that budget will work for the people.

Oshiomhole stated this during the flag-off of APC presidential campaign and senatorial election at Auchi, Edo State.

“I am troubled by the way we manage our budget at the National Assembly. I want to go there and argue on the floor of the Assembly that we should change our budgetary system. Our budget must work for the people.

“I want to be a Senator, not a Senator sharing grinding machines for widows, buying motor bikes or Keke Napeps for 10 out of 10,000 youths.

“The minister of works told me that the problem why road constructions are not completed is that the National Assembly will take half of the money budgeted for a road and approve four other roads on that approved fund, this is why we have unfinished roads all over Nigeria.”

He urged Nigeria to vote for a person with a track record of performance in his previous position held in his political career, noting that among those contesting for president, the candidate of the APC, Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu stands out as a great performance.





“You have seen how Tinubu transformed Lagos, when he see a performing young person, he mentored and grew him to become a leader. That is why he has produced governors, senators, and ministers among others. So Tinubu is the one who will bring up young Nigerians and mentor them.”

According to him, the candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar can’t unite Nigeria, adding that they are serial defectors who can’t be entrusted with Nigeria.

He said Atiku doesn’t believe in the unity of Nigeria as he had said in Kaduna State that northerners should not vote for a Yoruba and Ibo man as president, saying that a man who doesn’t believe in other tribes can’t unify Nigeria and can’t be voted for as president.