I am not stingy, I used public money for public good — Obi

The Labour Party presidential flagbearer and former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi said as a governor, he was not stingy with money but used public money for public good.

Obi stated this Sunday at the Matter Dei Catholic Church on the occasion of an interdenominational prayer meeting organized by the Catholic Action of Nigeria, Umuahia Diocesan Chapter.

According to him, “I am not stingy. I used public money for public good and advised Nigerian politicians to use public fund for the good of the people.”

He disclosed that he never collected anything or received anything from anybody as Anambra governor but instead kept the money for Anambra people.

He emphasized on the need to change the economy of Nigeria from consumption to production, stating that as a president, “within two years, massive development will span across the states and make border cities to be one.”

He described as unacceptable the situation where with all the huge resources God gave Nigeria, many people go hungry and “don’t know when the next meal will come.”

Also speaking, the Abia State governorship candidate of Labour Party, Dr. Alex Otti said it is the time for Nigeria and Abia State to be taken over, stating that “Obi shares and practices frugality. If we want to fix this country, we must have to cut the cost of governance.”

Earlier, the Auxiliary Bishop and Mater Dei Cathedral Administrator, Bishop Michael Kalu Ukpong, represented by Cathedral Chancellor, Henry Maduka called for intercessory prayer for the “intervention of God who knows Nigeria and Nigerians too well.”

According to him, “God knows the difficulties Nigeria is experiencing and knows how to fix these difficulties and hardship, having blessed the country with human and natural resources.

“He is now granting us new opportunities to heed to His calls and give us a new dimensions and to avoid part of doom and destruction.

“He is now granting us a new opportunity by next year. God will not come down to cast votes, but us, human beings.

“We have a part to play and cooperate with God’s inspiration, otherwise, the self-destruction will continue to re-echo.





“We need to act decisively and act according to the will of God.

“It is not only by casting our votes, but also defending the votes. It is the time to build up out nation, states and local governments.”

He urged Nigerians to take time and examine each and every candidate.

Sen. Victor Umeh of Anambra State; the Methodist Prelate, Kalu Uche; Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Abia Chairman, Apostle Agomuo, and Abia State chairman, Pentecostal Federation of Nigeria (PFN) were among the dignitaries at the occasion.