I am not in talks with opposition to fly guber party ticket in 2023 —Adeyemi

SENATOR Smart Adeyemi has disclosed that he is not in talks with the opposition to fly their party ticket in the Kogi State gubernatorial election in 2023.

The Senator representing Kogi West senatorial district of Kogi State made this known through his Special Assistant on Media, Adeleye Oluwafemi Godwin, saying his attention has been drawn to an obviously co-ordinated misinformation and falsehood being circulated in some sections of the media, deliberately aimed at smearing his popularity and integrity.

The statement read in part, “Having read the purported junk story scribbled by one Dr Sha’aba Mustapha Ndako, who claims he hails from Kotonkarfe, this is what we have to say.

“It is needless to resort to such chaffy and uncultured epistle from agents of divide and rule. We think it wise to debunk the said write-up set to misinform innocent citizens and the general public

“To set the record straight, Senator Smart Adeyemi is not in talks with the opposition to fly their party ticket in the Kogi State gubernatorial election.

“The senator is focused on and dedicated delivering on his campaign promises to the people who elected him, as we can already see.

“It is imperative to state unequivocally that Senator Smart Adeyemi is committed and loyal to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the party adjudged as the widely acceptable party in the whole of Nigeria.

“Senator Smart Adeyemi is a political asset who is passionate about canvassing more support for the candidature of His Excellency, Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello, who is running for the office of president come 2023, on the platform of our great party, the APC.

“He remains steadfast in giving his unwavering support to the Governor Yahaya Adoza Bello administration in Kogi State and will never betray the trust reposed in him by the governor who supported his ambition in 2019 senatorial election and subsequently the re-run election.

“We will continue to resist falsehood in every form and in its entirety. Our position remains thus: everyone is encouraged to run their race based on capacity and tract record.

“The continuous peddling of lies and penning down figments of one’s imagination will not get you to your assumed Promise Land

“The general public should, therefore, be wary and, by these rejoinder, completely disregard the misinformation, antics and schemes of this fifth columnists and rabble rousers of our great state.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Viral Voice Note On WhatsApp Billing False

Claim: A viral WhatsApp voice note, purportedly made by the director and CEO of WhatsApp, claims users will have to start paying for WhatsApp services.

Verdict: The viral WhatsApp voice note claim is a hoax. The content is not new and has been circulated as a broadcast message several times in the past.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.Nigeria records 1355 new COVID-19 cases, total now 240,374