I am concerned about tackling the challenges of our nationhood than 2023 ― Dogara

Former Speaker of the House of Reps, Barrister Yakubu Dogara has declared that his priority is not politics of 2023 saying that for now, he is not thinking of any political aspiration for that year.

The Speaker who spoke through his media aide, Turaki Hassan through a press statement issued to journalists in Bauchi State on Sunday that “His Excellency, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara is busy helping to rebuild and reposition the APC in Bauchi State and wishes to be allowed to focus on just that.”

Yakubu Dogara added that “2023 is still years away and, therefore, it is unnecessary, distracting and insensitive to start making unfounded declarations at this time when all hands ought to be on deck in tackling the challenges of our nationhood.”

“Furthermore, to our best knowledge, no political party sells nomination and expression of interest forms for the post of a running mate as he/she is only appointed or selected by a flag bearer. It is therefore preposterous for anyone to claim that someone is running for the position of VP when no flag-bearer has emerged.”

Yakubu Dogara, however, alleged that “These stories and pictures we understand are being sponsored by officials of the Bauchi State government in their desperate bid to lend credence to the infantile delusions of their principal, captured in his ludicrous postulations that Rt. Hon. Dogara left the PDP just because he was “deceived” by the APC with the promise of a position come 2023.”

He stated that “It has come to our notice that stories and images are being circulated on social media to the effect that His Excellency, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara is running for the office of the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, with the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for President in 2023.”

“Our initial decision was to ignore them since they are utterly baseless but it appears that the promoters of this fallacy are unrelenting in spreading the falsehood and have now succeeded in making it sound believable to the extent that even some conventional and ‘credible’ media platforms are beginning to take it up,” the statement contained.

It, therefore, added that “In order to stop the further spread of this deliberate mischief whose objective is yet to be ascertained, the public is hereby, advised to disregard and totally discountenance the purported story and pictures for what they are – handiwork of mischief makers.”

“It will be recalled that the Bauchi state Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir had publicly alluded to the insinuation that Yakubu Dogara is eyeing the Vice President seat come 2023 and has continued to push the narratives all in an effort to malign and disparage the person of Rt. Hon. Dogara and divert the attention of the people from issues of poor governance in the state”, the statement further contained.

Yakubu Dogara recently defected from the PDP back to the APC citing some reasons for his decision which he said were political irreconcilable reasons.

