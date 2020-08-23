PDP screens aspirants for Lagos East, Kosofe constituency bye-election Tuesday

Ahead of the screening exercise scheduled to be held on Tuesday by the Lagos State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in respect of the bye-election to fill the vacant seats in the East Senatorial District and Kosofe constituency respectively, six aspirants have so far collected and returned their nomination forms as at last count.

The 5-member screening committee put together by the party headquarters and headed by Hon. Tajudeen Ayo Yusuff will commence with the exercise by 10 am at the PDP state secretariat, Adekunle Fajuyi Way, Ikeja GRA, as directed, Tribune Online has learnt.

Spokesperson of PDP in the state, Mr Taofik Gani, disclosed to the Tribune Online that four aspirants have obtained nomination form for the senatorial contest, while two aspirants have so far obtained nomination form for the vacant seat of Kosofe Constituency II.

The two seats became vacant following the death of the incumbents, Senator Adebayo Osinowo; and member representing Kosofe at the State House of Assembly, Hon. Tunde Buraimoh, all of ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), following which the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 31, 2020, for the bye-election exercise.

Tribune Online gathered that the PDP senatorial aspirants, who are billed to appear before the screening committee are: Mr Babatunde Gbadsmosi, a former governorship candidate of Action Democratic Party (ADP) in the last poll exercise; Princess Abiodun Oyefusi, Princess Saidat Odofin Fafowora and Mr Olanrewaju Moshood Babatunde aka Bob Tarner, while two aspirants, whose names could not be confirmed as of the time of going to press, were said to have obtained nomination form for the state constituency seat.

Princess Oyefusi, it would be recalled was the PDP candidate for the 2019 poll, which was won by the late Senator Osinowo of APC.

Osinowo died on June 15 at the age of 64, while Hon. Braimoh, who was until his death, a member representing Kosofe Constituency II and Chairman, House Committee on Information, Strategy and Security, died on July 10, at the age of 59 after a brief illness.

Other members of the screening committee, as announced by the statement issued by the National Organizing Secretary of PDP, Col. Austin Akobundu (rtd.) are Otunba Daisi Akintan, Mrs Helen Adebakin, Dr Adekunle Akindele, while Barr. Jacob Otokpa will serve as secretary.

