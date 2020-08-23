2 persons feared dead as IPOB, security operatives clash in Enugu

NO fewer than two persons are feared dead as some officers of the Directorate of State Security Service (DSS) and members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) clashed in Emene near Enugu the Enugu State capital on Sunday.

Reports had it that members of IPOB were holding a meeting in Emene which lasted for several hours before security operatives swooped in and attempted to stop them, consequently leading to the fracas.

It was learnt that the police and army were mobilized to give back up to the DSS that laid siege in the area.

As the clash lasted the police and army were deployed to help salvage the situation.

Efforts to reach the Enugu Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe were not fruitful as he didn’t pick several calls put across to him.

Meanwhile, the leadership of IPOB in a statement on Sunday said they were surprised on the action of the security operatives.

The statement by the Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, which was made available to Nigerian Tribune in Enugu reads in parts:

“We are surprised how Nigerian security agencies would allow Fulani Janjaweed officers in their respective formations like army, police and DSS to be slaughtering our people without any provocation. This rampant killing of innocent members of IPOB will be reciprocated in due cause. IPOB members have been slaughtered and arrested in their numbers across different locations in Enugu State today Sunday 23rd August 2020.”

“The Nigerian government and her security agencies have once again exhibited another crude round of killing and massacre against the peaceful and unarmed IPOB family members in Enugu State today 23rd of August, 2020.

“We MUST warn and put the whole world on notice that the Nigerian Government and her security operatives should stop killing our people because we are a peaceful organization with the mandate of restoring Biafra sovereignty within the shortest period.

“Today, the Nigerian security personnel stormed IPOB meeting ground in Enugu and started shooting sporadically which consumed the lives of 21 members and 47 arrested for just no cause or provocation. It is unfortunate that security operatives murdered innocent members and carried their lifeless bodies to unknown locations. The security in the whole world must understand that keeping quiet and following the rule of law should not be construed as weakness on the part of IPOB.

“IPOB is a well-rooted movement committed fully on the pursuit of Biafra freedom and independence from Nigeria. We are not a violent group and there is nothing they can do to change our resolve to maintain peace and order in our land. The efforts of the Nigeria Government and her partners in crime in trying to push IPOB to change their tactics will amount to vanity.

“We are warning and asking Nigeria government and her security operatives to stop this atrocity immediately. Why have they refused to confront Fulani terrorists herdsmen, Boko Haram terrorists, Ansaru group, Fulani bandits, ISIS and other groups ravaging the country and busy killing innocent and unarmed citizens of IPOB?

“Those responsible for this barbaric killing in Enugu today must pay for their actions against IPOB at the appropriate time. It is laughable for DSS to be claiming that they lost 5 personnel in the hands of unarmed and peaceful people. It is clear to all that IPOB doesn’t indulge or carry arm or involve with any object. IPOB is a peaceful movement and we must remain so till Biafra is totally achieved.

