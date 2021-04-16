I am back to take over — AY.com

Ayoola Johnson, popularly known as AY.com is no stranger to the African music scene. His debut single Pass Me Your Love was released in 2008 and was such a massive hit that it took him on tours to different cities like London, Malaysia, New York, Paris, Sweden to name a few.

In 2021, AY.com announced a refix of his evergreen hit song featuring one of Nigeria’s finests vocalists, Peruzzi. The video of the collaboration was shot by Unlimited LA and is available on YouTube and other streaming platforms.

AY.com is a multi talented singer, songwriter and poet who believes that true art is a mirror of life. After teaming up with Peruzzi for Pass Me Your Love (the refix), AY.COM has more music in the pipeline with an upcoming project to be announced very soon.

AY.com is signed to TNKAY Music Worldwide, a record label founded in 2020 with the vision to make an indelible mark of greatness in the history of African music.

In a recent interview during his unveiling by his new record label in Lagos, AY.com revealed that he never really left music but only had to focus on his family and watch his children grow. According to him, he is a fulfilled man now and he believes that would reflect in the happiness and joy his music will bring to the people.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…I am back I am back

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…I am back I am back