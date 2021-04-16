Game of Thrones: Showmax returns epic series to screens

Friday Treat
By Tribune Online
Showmax returns epic series

It has been a decade since the first episode of Game of Thrones came on screens and HBO is celebrating with a month-long #MaraThrone. In Africa, fans can now re-watch the epic fantasy series, all eight seasons on Showmax.

Also, to celebrate the iron anniversary, Showmax has a two-part special, ‘The Game of Thrones Reunion’, hosted by Conan O’Brien. Fans can stream the cast reunion hosted by the legendary Conan O’Brien, featuring fan favourites like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Jason Momoa, and more.

HBO also has a Game of Thrones spin-off in production called ‘House of the Dragon’ and begins filming next year.

