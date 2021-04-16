Game of Thrones: Showmax returns epic series to screens

It has been a decade since the first episode of Game of Thrones came on screens and HBO is celebrating with a month-long #MaraThrone. In Africa, fans can now re-watch the epic fantasy series, all eight seasons on Showmax.

Also, to celebrate the iron anniversary, Showmax has a two-part special, ‘The Game of Thrones Reunion’, hosted by Conan O’Brien. Fans can stream the cast reunion hosted by the legendary Conan O’Brien, featuring fan favourites like Emilia Clarke, Kit Harington, Peter Dinklage, Maisie Williams, Jason Momoa, and more.

HBO also has a Game of Thrones spin-off in production called ‘House of the Dragon’ and begins filming next year.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Showmax returns epic series Showmax returns epic series

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Showmax returns epic series Showmax returns epic series