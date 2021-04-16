Angostura blends with Laffmattazz to excite audiences at Easter

Rum brand, Angostura, has activated its many variants by partnering with popular events to introduce its drinks to the public. This was the case when it became the toast of revellers during the highly anticipated comedy event by popular comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka, whose Laffmattazz event held in Ibadan recently.

The event was well attended by trending comedians and musical artistes, and had a spectacular roll call of Nepa Boyz, BeeJay Sax, Vector tha Viper, Peteru, Helen Paul, Nollywood actors like Ibrahim Chatta, Yomi Fash-Lanso, and a host of others.

The audience was treated to rib-cracking charades, with many going home with gifts from Angostura and other brands.

