I am a 25- year-old Engineer with a good job and good health. Despite this, I am always anxious about my career, job, finances and health. I am worried if I am having a psychiatric problem. Is my condition normal?

Yemi (by SMS)

Although many people experience anxiety all the time, such anxieties are normal and usually pass away. However, if the anxiety becomes prolonged, this could develop into a psychiatric problem. There are various types of anxiety such as; generalised anxiety disorder, panic disorder, and many other anxiety disorders. The differences are that disorders inhibit healthy functioning. The earlier you consult a psychiatrist for counselling, the better for you.

