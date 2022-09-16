Insecurity: DPCDI leads campaign for security consciousness ahead of school resumption in Taraba

The Dephee Peace and Community Development Initiative (DPCDI), a non-governmental peace organisation, on Friday, called for proactive security consciousness and measures among parents and schools authority ahead of the new academic session.

Mr Bulus Audu Daniel, the executive director of the organisation made the call in Jalingo and said the organisation was concerned about the prevailing security situation in the country and the vulnerability of school children against the situation as they were particularly seen as soft targets.

Bulus believed that if basic measures are timely taken by all the stakeholders, it will create a difference in ensuring the safety of students and teachers, he urged that no efforts should be spared in that regard.

“We have watched with concern the deteriorating security situation in the country, especially where schools and commuters have become soft targets. As the saying goes, a stitch in time saves nine. It is therefore imperative that we take adequate measures to secure our children as they go back to school for this new academic year.

“Consequently, we call on government and school owners to ensure that there is a perimeter fence around every school as it will also help control movements in and out of the school premises.

“The lives of the children who represent our future are so important that no price should be considered too high to pay in securing them. As such, we suggest that every school should have some sort of trained and armed security manning them at all times. In the event that we can not depend on conventional security agencies, the local vigilante could suffice.

“On the part of parents, it is very important that they collaborate with the school management in ensuring that they have specific known persons who will take their children to and from school. It is not advisable for a parent or guardian to hand over a ward to others to take them to school just because they suppose the other person has children in the same school.

“As the campaigns ahead of the 2023 general elections are about to start, we wish to advise parents to be careful and very vigilant. It is on record that these periods come with enormous security challenges and we must prepare to tackle them by making conscious efforts,” The DPCDI executive director advised.