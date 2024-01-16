According to local authorities, the boat was conveying over 80 passengers and a significant amount of goods from Duga Mashaya in Niger State to a neighboring market in Wara, Kebbi State.

Local authorities also confirmed the rescue of many passengers, the recovery of about five dead bodies, while 12 persons are still missing.

Preliminary investigations attribute the accident to overloading of the already worn-out boat, which was reported to have undergone numerous repairs. It was further learned that the operator was allegedly warned not to expose the perilous boat to excessive loads, but the warning is said to have fallen on deaf ears.

The Managing Director expressed the Commission’s heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased persons and prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed victims. He also sympathized with other surviving victims and wished them a speedy recovery.

The HYPPADEC Chief Executive expressed concern that boat operators continue to expose innocent lives to danger despite efforts by relevant authorities to put a stop to the menace. However, he assured that the Commission would continue to engage other sister agencies in ensuring compliance with safety measures on inland water transportation.