Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has expressed condolences to the Emirate and residents of Borgu Local Government Area of the State following a boat mishap that resulted in loss of lives.

In a sympathy message conveyed by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, the Governor described the incident as unfortunate and heart-wrenching, stating, “I feel your pain and sorrow over the sad and unfortunate news. It is truly pathetic.”

While praying to Allah to rest the souls of the departed and grant quick recovery to those injured, the Governor also extended prayers for solace to the bereaved families of the victims, the Emir of Borgu Kingdom, and the people of the local government.

He commended the efforts of the officials from the Local Government and the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) for promptly engaging in rescue operations in collaboration with local divers.

The Governor emphasised that relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) must fulfill their responsibilities to ensure that safety precautions in water transportation are observed in riverine communities to prevent recurring boat mishaps.

He noted that boat mishaps in recent times have become too frequent in the State; therefore, he urged everyone to work together to reverse this concerning trend.

It was reported that a boat, carrying 100 passengers and goods such as grains and sugarcane from Dugga in Kainji under the Borgu local government Council of the State to Wara in Kebbi State, capsized in Tungan Leda around Shagunu Village in the same Borgu Council. While the rescue operation is still ongoing, some dead bodies have been recovered, and some survivors have been rescued.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE