Oyo government has called for calm following an explosion in Old Bodija, off Adeyi Avenue, very close to Dejo Oyelese, Ibadan, on Tuesday evening.

Governor Seyi Makinde advised residents to stay calm while security agencies investigate to ascertain the origin and reason behind the incident.

”The Oyo State Government is aware of reports of an explosion in Ibadan. Residents are urged to remain calm as security agencies are investigating this to determine the source and cause of the incident.”

However, there are viral videos online, showing dusty clouds, burning houses, and cars, as the explosion has been trending on various social media platforms.

The government added that relevant agencies are carrying out search and rescue operations at the scene of the incident, including all security service chiefs, paramilitary chiefs and fire operatives.

Casualties and Fatalities not confirmed yet.

Governor Seyi Makinde wants everyone to stay calm and be sure that their needs and safety are being taken care of.

More updates are forthcoming…