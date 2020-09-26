HYPPADEC commission to take-off soon ― FG

The Federal Government is working assiduously for the swift take-off of the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC), the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has said.

The Commission, he said will address the perennial challenge of flooding and manage other ecological menace ravaging the people in the riverine areas.

Malami disclosed this in Argungu while on a sympathy visit to the people of Kebbi State that were recently affected by flood.

Malami’s spokesman, Dr Umar Gwandu, said in a statement on Saturday that, by the Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (Establishment, Etc,) Act, 2010 (No. 87 of 2010), the Commission shall, among other things, formulate policies and guidelines for the development of hydroelectric power producing areas and carry out a survey of hydroelectric power producing areas in order to ascertain measures which are necessary to promote its physical development.

The act also empowers the Commission to prepare schemes designed to promote the physical developments of the hydroelectric power producing areas, implement all measures approved for the development of hydroelectric power producing areas by the Federal Government, tackle ecological problems that arise from overloading of dams in the hydroelectric power producing areas and advise Federal and State Governments on the prevention and control of floods and environmental hazards.

Malami announced a donation of N11 million to the flood victims in Gwandu Emirate in Kebbi State through his two NGOs, Khadimiyya for Justice and Development and Kadi Malami Foundation.

Giving a breakdown of the donation, Malami said flood victims of Birnin-Kebbi local government are to receive N2 million, while one million naira each for victims of the remaining nine local governments.

Malami also condole with the Emir of Gwandu over the death of some traditional title holders in the Emirate including the Ubandoman Gwandu, Alhaji Halidu Sa’adu, Tafidan Gwandu; Alhaji Yahya Bawa and District Head of Aliero.

Responding, the Emir of Gwandu, Alhaji Muhammad Ilyasu Bashar thanked the Minister for what he termed as “home-coming” and called for more unity, obedience to the rule of law and respecting the constituted authorities.

He added that, relevant authorities have predicted the occurrence of the flood, which he said should serve as a pointer to the imperatives of respecting the authorities.

