Increase in pump price/electricity: Textile workers join Nationwide strike

The National Union of Textile Garment and Tailoring Workers of Nigeria (NUTGTWN) has directed its members across the country to join the indefinite strike action as directed by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) with effect from Monday, September 28, 2020.

This was contained in a circular dated September 25, 2020, addressed to all textile employers, copy which was made available to the media on Saturday.

The circular noted that the Union’s National President, Comrade John Adaji and Ag. General Secretary, Comrade Ali Baba formally informed their members as well as textile employers to join the strike if the federal government refused to reverse its decision on the increase in pump price and electricity tariff.

“As an affiliate of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) our members will participate in the strike action and mass protests as directed by Congress,” the union noted.

“It, therefore, mandated its branch union executives to enforce the strike directive while soliciting for full co-operation and understanding on the part of the textile employers.

To this end, the union calls on the Federal government led by President Muhammdu Buhari to listen to the voices of Nigerians and reverse the increase in the pump price of petrol and electricity tariff given the hardship they imposed on the already impoverished masses of Nigeria.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…Textile workers Textile workers

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…Textile workers Textile workers

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…Textile workers Textile workers

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE