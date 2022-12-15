HYPPADEC commends Kebbi communities for protecting agency’s projects

Professor Sale Kanam, the Chairman, Governing Council Project Monitoring Committee of the Hydro Power Producing Area Development Commission (HYPPADEC), last weekend commended host Communities of the agency’s projects sited in Kebbi state for their commitment towards maintenance and protection of facilities in their domain.

Prof. Kanam, gave this commendation at a stakeholder’s meeting in Yauri town, with residents and other important personalities in the area while inspecting maintenance of the facilities and projects executed in different HYPPADEC communities in the state.

Briefing newsmen, the Chairman said, “we started this tour of inspecting these projects from Birnin Kebbi, to Jega, to Illo, to Argungu and now we are in Yauri. We don’t just stop at the City centers, we enter the nooks and crannies of the affected areas to see what we have done.”

He said further that, “I can tell you that it is true that HYPPADEC is providing projects of various kinds to the people. There are projects In the area of health, agriculture, road network, power, and street lights. We are not only inspecting these projects, but we are also ensuring they are up to the standard”.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

HYPPADEC as the Federal government agency, according to him, must do projects that are more standard than that of State Government and Local Government, these are some of the things we went out to inspect.

The Council Chairman stated that his Council wants to ascertain that the final users, i.e the people are going to really benefit from it and to God be the glory, these people wherever we go, shower encomiums on HYPPADEC and promised to protect the projects and maintain them as well.

“They have really shown commitment to this and we also educate them to set up committees on this so that they will not be waiting for the government to be maintaining the projects for them. We really commend them for their commitment”, he said.

In his remark, the Managing Director of HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq-Yelwa, disclosed that the agency will publicly announce the bid opening for the 40 years old Yauri water works for any company to bid for its rehabilitation on January 19th, 2023.

Yelwa added that the project is about N1.7 billion which is designed to expand the project from an initial one million liters of water to six million capacity.

According to him, the communities has given their commitment to start paying for water given to them, and we have decided to have this meeting as a prerequisite for the signing of the contract because, we don’t want to spend a huge amount of money, N1.7 billion to provide this services and yet, the services will be left to waste because there is no maintenance.